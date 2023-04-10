Sevierville police to host Drug Take Back event

If you are unable to make it, citizens can drop off drugs at the Sevierville Police Department's Drug Take Back box at any time. The service is free and anonymous.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — On Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Sevierville Police Department, along with other Sevier County law enforcement agencies, will hold a Drug Take Back event.

April 22 is the DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The event will be at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1185 Dolly Parton Parkway. No syringes will be accepted.

If you are unable to make it, citizens can drop off drugs at the SPD Drug Take Back box at any time. The service is free and anonymous.

SPD said that unneeded prescription medications—those that are old, unwanted, or no longer needed—are a public safety issue. The majority of opioid addictions start with prescription pills found in medicine cabinets at home.

Pharmaceutical drugs can be just as dangerous as street drugs when taken without a prescription or a doctor’s supervision, according to SPD.