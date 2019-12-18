SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Maddie doesn't have any police expertise. The 8-year-old hound mix mostly just wants love and a comfy place to sleep.

Sevierville Police Dispatchers are fostering Maddie with the Sevier Animal Care Center. Her temporary home is in the SPD building, but she's looking for a forever family.

SPD introduced Maddie in a Wednesday Facebook post.

Families interested in adopting Maddie can contact the Sevier Animal Care Center. The Center's phone number is 865-456-6300.

