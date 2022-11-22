Sevierville police warn residents of phone scam

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department is warning residents of an ongoing phone scam.
The scam involves a caller claiming to represent a law enforcement officer and demanding payment for fines over the phone, according to SPD.
Neither the SPD, the Sevier County court system or the Sevier County Sheriff's Office will contact people over the phone to request payments of any type, SPD said.
SPD wants citizens to remember to never provide sensitive personal or financial information over the phone, by email, or the internet, or to comply with demands for payment until they have confirmed the authenticity of the request.