Sevierville police warn residents of phone scam

The caller behind the scam is posing as a law enforcement official and demanding payment for fines.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department is warning residents of an ongoing phone scam.

Neither the SPD, the Sevier County court system or the Sevier County Sheriff's Office will contact people over the phone to request payments of any type, SPD said.