Sevierville Police Department and Sevier Co. Sheriff's Department conducting safety checks at multiple Sevierville schools

The safety checks come after an incident occurred on a Sevierville area school bus Wednesday morning.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department and the Sevier County Sheriff's Department are conducting safety checks Wednesday at Sevierville Primary, Intermediate and Middle schools as well as Sevier County High School.

This comes after an incident that occurred on a Sevierville area school bus on Wednesday morning.

This bus serves all of the schools currently receiving safety checks from officers, according to Assistant Superintendent of Student Services Tony Ogle.

At the advice of police officials and out of an abundance of caution, students affiliated with this bus are being interviewed by administrations to ensure that no contraband items are present, Ogle said.

Parents of the students being interviewed are being contacted by school personnel, according to Ogle.

No direct threats have been made or received at this time, Ogle said.