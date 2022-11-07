Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries hosting Winter Coat Day

Any Sevier County resident in need of a coat is welcome at the event.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries is holding a coat drive for all Sevier County residents in need of some warmth this winter.

On December 10 from 9am - 12pm, residents can come and pick out a coat, free of charge, at the SMARM building at 229 Forks of the River Parkway in Sevierville.

SMARM is still accepting coats for the drive at its thrift store and ministry offices. They are in need of toddler sizes as well as 2XL-4XL.