TBI: Endangered Child Alert issued for two Pigeon Forge children

16-year-old Christopher Crase and 12-year-old Emily Crase left together in their grandmother's dark gray Chrysler van with the Tennessee tag DVC393.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for two children from the Pigeon Forge area.

The Pigeon Forge Police Department learned around 11:00 p.m. on Friday that 16-year-old Christopher Crase and 12-year-old Emily Crase left without permission in their grandmother's dark gray 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van with the Tennessee tag DVC393.

The vehicle was last seen in Washington County at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, PFPD said.

Emily Crase is 4 feet tall, weighs 102 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She last seen wearing black pants, a white Champion hoodie and black Nike Slides, according to PFPD.

Christopher Case is 5 feet tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a red zip-up jacket and black Nike slides, PFPD said.

If you have any information call 865-453-9063 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.