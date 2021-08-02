3 people hospitalized after iceberg wall collapses at the Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge

All three were taken to the hospital, and the museum said the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge said three people were hurt Monday night after an accident involving its iceberg wall.

"Needless to say, we never would have expected an incident like this to occur as the safety of our guests and team members is always top of mind. We take pride in the quality of our maintenance and have measures in place to ensure that appropriate safety guidelines are upheld," owners Mary and John Joslyn said.

The attraction was closed to the public following the incident.