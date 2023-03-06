Sevierville to temporarily shut down water services for some customers Wednesday

City of Sevierville advised homes and businesses impacted to turn off hot water heaters until service is restored.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Sevierville said it would temporarily shut down water services for some customers on Wednesday.

According to the Sevierville Water and Sewer Department, parts of New Era Road is scheduled for a temporary interruption of water services starting at 8:30 a.m. The areas impacted would be from 2044 New Era Road to 2148 New Era Road.