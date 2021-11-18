Sevierville woman killed after car crashes into river off the Spur near Gatlinburg

The GSMNP said a vehicle lost control near Gum Stand Road and went into the river Wednesday, killing a passenger.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A woman died Wednesday after a vehicle crashed on the Spur in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg.

According to the GSMNP, a car was driving southbound on the Spur around 11:43 p.m. when it lost control near the Gum Stand Road intersection. The vehicle crashed into the river, killing the front-seat passenger.

Rangers identified the victim as 22-year-old Rebecca Hamby from Sevierville. The driver of the vehicle was taken to LeConte Medical Center by ambulance for treatment.