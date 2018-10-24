Sevierville, Tenn. — More than a year and a half after someone stole her from her owner, a little dog named Laurie is finally home in Sevierville.

Tatiana Kalinina saw her dog Laurie on Tuesday for the first time since she was stolen last May.

It was a tearful reunion.

"Laurie! Oh my God you're so skinny," Kalinina said when she saw her pup.

The Sevierville woman has been looking for Laurie since May 2017.

"I was honestly somewhat losing hope and people were telling me she's gonna be back she's gonna be back," said Kalinina. "But it's just, it's a really long time."

The last call she was expecting to get this week came from an animal clinic outside Birmingham, Alabama.

"She said that they found her. I couldn't believe it, I started crying," said Kalinina.

Someone saw scruffy Laurie wandering alone over 200 miles away from home and took her to the shelter.

She's been through a lot and doesn't look like her old self.

"She's almost lost half of her weight, she lost one tooth, she's missing a lot of fur," said Kalinina. But you know we're working on it. She's eating a lot."

Staff at the Alabama shelter scanned Laurie for a microchip and found one.

The tiny chip is about the size of a grain of rice. It was loaded with all of Kalinina's contact information and inserted under Laurie's skin years ago.

"It's the microchip. So if not [for] that, four hours away from here... Someone even posts something that they found a stray, I would not know that," said Kalinina.

She hopes all pet owners will keep their hopes up that dogs do come back home.

But it's only possible because of the microchip.

"It is a miracle. For me it's a miracle and it's all by microchip," said Kalinina. "I'm really glad I did that."

Laurie has an appointment at the groomer on Saturday.

If your pet does not have a microchip, Young Williams Animal Center provides that service for just $15 per animal.

© 2018 WBIR