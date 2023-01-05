Sevierville worker killed Wednesday after incident while working on mining equipment

The Vulcan Materials Company said John Ogle, a quarry worker in Sevierville, died Wednesday after an incident while working on a large piece of equipment.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — A quarry worker in Sevierville died Wednesday after an incident involving a large piece of mining equipment, according to a statement from the Vulcan Materials Company.

They said John Ogle was performing maintenance on a jaw crusher machine when the incident happened. They said that he died Wednesday after "following injuries" from the incident.

They also said they started an investigation into the incident and are working with the Mine Safety and Health Administration on their investigation. According to a release from the company, officials from the MSHA arrived at the quarry site Wednesday afternoon.

The full statement from the Vulcan Materials Company is available below.

"It is a sad day for our Vulcan family. John Ogle, an employee at our quarry in Sevierville, Tennessee, died on Wednesday afternoon, January 4, following injuries sustained while conducting maintenance on a jaw crusher. Please keep John’s family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.

We are thankful to the service, professionalism and expertise of the local first responders who swiftly answered the call for assistance.

We have launched an investigation and are coordinating with Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) officials who arrived on site yesterday afternoon for their investigation. There are no additional details available at this time."

The company is based in Birmingham, Alabama and claims to be the largest producer of construction aggregates, especially crushed stone, sand and gravel. According to their website, they have more than 400 facilities for aggregates, 70 asphalt facilities and 240 concrete facilities.

According to a spokesperson, the Sevierville Fire Department and the Sevierville Police Department responded to the call. They said it came in at around 2:50 p.m., the spokesperson said.