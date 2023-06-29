Two lanes closed on Highway 66 in Sevierville after crash with injury, police say

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department said Thursday that officers were responding to a crash on the southbound lanes of Highway 66, otherwise known as Winfield Dunn Parkway.

They said that at least one injury was reported due to the crash, and also said the right and middle lanes of the road were closed at around 2:40 p.m. They said it happened in front of a Kroger grocery store located along the road, and asked drivers to find an alternate route to navigate the area.