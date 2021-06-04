Sewer pipe failure forces traffic closures, diversions on US 411 near Maryville mall

The failure has created a sinkhole on the eastbound side of the road near a car wash at Condry Lane, according to the city.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A storm sewer pipe failure has created a hole along U.S 411 southeast of the Foothills Mall, prompting lane closures and traffic detours.

The pipe collapsed Tuesday under the busy roadway near the Foothills Mall Drive intersection, according to Jane Groff with the city of Maryville.

The failure has created a hole on the eastbound side of the road near a car wash at Condry Lane.

Crews said it could take many days to fix.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is handling repairs.

TDOT regional spokesman Mark Nagi said traffic would be shifted Tuesday afternoon to 411's two southbound lanes, creating one makeshift northbound lane and one makeshift southbound lane.

Repair work is going to have to be done at the intersection, Groff said.