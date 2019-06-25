SEYMOUR, Tenn. — As the pieces come together, so do Judy Roberts' memories.

"50 years -- I was in junior high school," Roberts said. "I remember watching it."

She was in Houston in July of 1969 for one of the proudest American achievements: putting a man on the moon.

Now, she's managed to put that same man on wood.

"It's kind of like painting with wood," Roberts said.

Roberts is an internationally known artist in intarsia, which is using different wood to create a mosaic-like picture.

NASA commissioned her to create it at her studio in Seymour.

It's the Out Of This World Intarsia Creation, commemorating the lunar landing.

"It has over 150 hours in designing -- just making the pattern," Robert said. "And then we figured more than shop 1000 hours -- cutting and selecting the wood. And then the finish, I applied three coats of finish to each piece before it's glued to the backing."

More than 1300 individual pieces came together.

"This one I found some little spots that looked like the moon and all its craters," Roberts said, pointing to a piece of unfinished wood.

Including wood that has a special lunar connection -- Moon Wood.

Apollo 14 took seeds to space and brought them back to see if it would affect the tree's growth.

In 2014, Hurricane Irma knocked a Moon Wood sycamore tree down.

"The flag pole is a piece of the Moon wood," Roberts said. "And the plaque, and also the Mars."

The piece is already at Cape Canaveral, where NASA will display it as part of its 50th-anniversary celebration of the landing next month.

"It was so satisfying to sit down and look at it and say wow, we did it," Roberts said. "It's done. It's beautiful. They're really happy with it. It was a challenge. I'll have to go down there and see it again."

The piece will eventually hang at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on permanent display.

