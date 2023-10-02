'We mourn the loss of a true hero' | Member of Seymour Volunteer Fire Department dies

SEYMOUR, Tenn. — A member of the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department died, according to a post on social media made on Saturday by the fire department.
The fire department said Senior Airman Zachary Thomas Fitzharris had died.
"Zach served as a dedicated member of the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department for several years, selflessly putting his life on the line to protect and serve our tri-county community. His bravery, commitment, and dedication to others will remain in our hearts and minds," the post said. "Zach's infectious smile, kind heart, and vibrant spirit brightened the lives of everyone he encountered. He was a true friend, always willing to lend a helping hand and offer words of encouragement."
Information about his cause of death was not immediately available. The fire department said memorial services for Fitzharris would be shared when they were available.