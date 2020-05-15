More than 200 signs celebrating Seymour High School seniors disappeared Friday after they were stolen early in the morning, school officials said.

With traditional graduation ceremonies on hold, the 220 signs celebrated individual students -- and an additional large sign celebrated the school's entire Class of 2020.

School officials said senior parents and other school community members bought the signs. They estimate the total cost at $5,500.

"It's really sad," said Seymour High principal Greg Haggard. "I feel for seniors. We still support them and still love them."

Parents, students and school officials said they just want the signs back -- no questions asked.

“A lot of those kids, the pictures that were used were your cap and gown pictures, and a lot of kids may not have been able to get those," said Seymour High senior Tessa Herndon. "Because I couldn’t afford to buy the pictures or the yearbooks, but all of us were gonna get to take those signs home."