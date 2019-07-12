SEYMOUR, Tenn. — If you're looking for a reliable team that will deliver your letters to the 'Big Guy in Red,' the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department has got you covered!

This year, the VFD has set up a post box outside Station 1 at 101 Ford Hill Lane where good boys and girls can drop off their letters to Santa.

The group will be delivering letters dropped off by December 21. The letters must include a self-addressed and stamped return envelope so Santa and his team of elves can do their best to write a response back before Christmas.

Seymour Volunteer Fire Department Mark your calendars because Santa is coming to town with SVFD... San... ta will be making appearances with SVFD at the following locations, prior to his tour around Seymour on Christmas Eve with our Annual Santa Run event.

The VFD's yearly Santa Run will also take place on Christmas Eve from approximately 5:30 to 9 p.m. The route hasn't been finalized yet, but the VFD said it will post it online soon to let people know if Santa is scheduled to drive through their subdivision.

Subdivisions not along the route can still stop by the following locations to see Santa soon:

Seymour Food City Saturday, December 7 from 11-2 p.m.

Seymour Kroger on Saturday, December 21 from 10- Noon

SVFD Station 1 on Tuesday, December 24 from 5:30 - 9 p.m.

Seymour VFD