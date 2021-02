Boyd's Creek Hwy between Chapman Hwy and Radar Drive are currently closed and will open at 10 a.m., according to Seymour VFD.

SEYMOUR, Tenn. — The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire Friday morning.

Seymour VFD said one person has been rescued at this time and fire crews are still working the scene.

Boyd's Creek Hwy between Chapman Hwy and Radar Drive are currently closed and will open at 10 a.m., according to Seymour VFD.

Sevier Co. - fire operations still underway. Boyd’s Creek will be closed. School traffic use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/rhWG8YJmBn — Seymour VFD Alerts (@SeymourVFDAlert) February 5, 2021

This is a developing story, we will continue to update as we learn more.