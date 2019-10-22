SEYMOUR, Tenn. — Seymour Volunteer Fire Department's Elaina DeLozier said when firefighters are called to an emergency, every moment matters.

"They need help and they need it quickly, seconds count in an emergency," she said.

Response times are one area the department is hoping to improve with a nearly $700,000 grant from the Department of Homeland Security.

"So we can provide the best possible service and the quickest response to anyone in the community who is in need," DeLozier said.

This marks the third time it's received the aid and Delozier said for that reason it has more volunteers.

"We have 77 on roster and 55 that are active," she said.

According to the department, more volunteers means quicker response times, which DeLozier believes saves lives.

"It has reduced our response time from 14 minutes to eight minutes because of that additional staffing," she added.

But more staffing costs a significant amount of money. According to DeLozier training and equipment for just one volunteer firefighter costs $9,000, and that adds up.

"There's not a tax that covers fire services in the state of Tennessee," she said.

This is where the new SAFER federal grant will fill a void.

"Grants like this make all the difference in the world," DeLozier said.

According to department, the need is only growing. In 2018, they responded to more than 2,000 calls. More than 250 were fires, 216 were wrecks and more than 1,500 were medical emergencies.

"We do have six stations covering 118 square miles," DeLozier said.

With a rise in need, DeLozier said the staff is just happy to have resources,

and hopefully over the next for years it can get to those in crisis even quicker.

"Every 911 call is answered by someone, and we're answering those right here in our community and those dollars are what make it possible," she said.

The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department relies on donations and grants to continue serving people in East Tennessee.





