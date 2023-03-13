Tennessee Senate passes bill punishing drivers who don't secure ladder to their vehicle

House Rep. Lowell Russell (R-Vonore) introduced the legislation in honor of a fallen Loudon County Sheriff's Deputy.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Senate passed the Sgt. Chris Jenkins bill unanimously on Monday. The bill would make it a crime for someone to drive without securing a ladder to their vehicle.

"It was a preventable accident. A simple securing of that ladder," said Sen. Adam Lowe, the Senate sponsor of the bill.

The bill is named after Sgt., Chris Jenkins, who died after he was hit by a truck while picking a ladder up off the road.

If the ladder falls off the vehicle and damages some property, the bill would make that a Class C Misdemeanor. If the ladder falls off the vehicle and injures a person, it would be a Class A misdemeanor under the bill.

The Tennessee House already passed the bill. Representative Lowell Russell (R-Vonore) introduced the bill in honor of Sgt. Jenkins.

Sgt. Jenkins was killed in the line of duty on February 3, 2022. Sonny Beason pleaded no contest to 3 charges of reckless endangerment, for not securing a ladder to his van.

The ladder fell off of the van on I-75 North, in Loudon County. Sgt. Chris Jenkins set up a rolling roadblock to try to pick the ladder up off I-75. Prosecutors say Christopher Savannah, a truck driver who they said had used marijuana at the time, hit and killed Sgt. Jenkins.

"Sgt. Chris Jenkins will continue saving lives through this law," said Rep. Russell.

THP Trooper Dennis Smith helped write the bill. He said troopers constantly have to pick items up off roads.

"It's very nerve-wracking, it's very dangerous, and we do it almost on a daily basis," Trooper Smith said. "Everything from tree limbs to rocks, to generators."