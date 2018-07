The Rock on UT's campus has many faces and Monday's look was one two Vols will never forget.

University of Tennessee Knoxville shared a photo of the Rock to Facebook and it said: "I HOPE THIS ROCK IS BIG ENOUGH. WILL YOU MARRY ME?" and it had two wedding rings on it.

The girl who was proposed to, Ashley Willoughby, commented on the post saying she said yes.

