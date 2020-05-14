Campbell County deputies took a fugitive into custody Thursday wanted after shooting at Kentucky state officers.

According to Kentucky State Police, Jordon Lee Ramey had warrants out for his arrest for attempted murder of a police officer.

KSP said it had received a call from the Whitley County Sheriff's Office on May 9 to help pursue Ramey after he crossed into Knox County, Kentucky in the Woodbine community.

KSP said Ramey stopped his vehicle on Old Mosley Branch Road, where he exited and ran into a wooded area. Deputies pursued him into the woods, where they said he fired a weapon at them. Deputies returned fire but were unable to locate Ramey.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, a call for assistance came into the Campbell County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee to help search for Ramey. Deputies said the suspect was believed to be in the Jellico area, and officers were able to locate Ramey in a motel room and take him into custody without incident.

”In law enforcement we all take an attempt on someone’s life very serious but it seems a little more personal when that attempt is on a fellow law enforcement officer," Campbell County Sheriff Robbie Goins said.