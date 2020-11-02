A Loudon County jail inmate has died after being found hanging in a holding cell.

The TBI is helping the Loudon County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.

Jodi Lynn McDonald, 35, died Sunday, Feb. 9. She was found Feb. 5, according to a release from Loudon County Sheriff Tim Guider.

Correctional deputies found her while doing security checks. They "immediately" got her help and tried to revive her, according to the sheriff.

She was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center. At the hospital she had a pulse; doctors put her on a ventilator, according to Guider.

"Unfortunately, after efforts by deputies on the scene, paramedics and UT physicians, the decision to remove Ms. McDonald from life-saving measures was made by her family," the statement reads.

She died at the hospital.

"We want to express our sincerest condolences to the family and those close to Ms. McDonald for their loss. My office is fully committed to investigating this tragic event and to help bring closure to the McDonald Family," Guider's statement reads.

It's not clear why she was in jail.