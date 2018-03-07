A 44-year-old Jefferson City man drowned at Cherokee Dam Tuesday afternoon, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the Jefferson County Rescue Squad responded quickly but the man drowned shortly after 1 p.m.

According to Sheriff Bud McCoig, the man was trying to get on a float but could not and went under.

The victim's name has not been released.

A woman at the beach said a woman yelled that she needed help and that the man had gone under. She said she shouted to call 911 as she ran out to try to help but it was too late.

