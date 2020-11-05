A Union County inmate was flown to the hospital after the sheriff said they jumped out of a moving vehicle while being taken to jail.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the inmate had been picked up at the Knox County Detention Facility and was being taken to the Union County Jail for an outstanding warrant on Monday around 11:33 a.m.

Sheriff Billy Breeding said the inmate told the transport officer they were feeling sick, and the officer rolled the back window down roughly 4 to 5 inches to give the inmate some fresh air. The officer said the inmate then forced the window down, opened the door from the outside, and jumped out of the vehicle at Ailor Gap Road.

The sheriff said an ambulance was sent to the scene, and the inmate was later taken by LIFESTAR to UT Medical Center for treatment.

Breeding said the inmate was leg shackled and belly chained with handcuffs per department policy at the time of the incident, and transport units have doors that are unable to be opened by inmates from the inside.

Breeding did not identify the inmate. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to assist in the investigation.