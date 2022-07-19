Body of Appalachian Trail hiker found in Virginia

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. — The body of an Appalachian Trail hiker was found in Washington County, Virginia, early Sunday, according to Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Police found the body of 55-year-old Michael Charles Lombardo, of Dunnellon, Florida, in a tent about a mile from the trail off Mountain City Road.

WCSO said foul play is not suspected and that Lombardo's body is believed to have been in the tent for several days. His body has been sent to Roanoke for an autopsy.