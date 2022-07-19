x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Body of Appalachian Trail hiker found in Virginia

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the body of 55-year-old Michael Charles Lombardo, of Dunnellon, Florida, was found in a tent.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. — The body of an Appalachian Trail hiker was found in Washington County, Virginia, early Sunday, according to Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Police found the body of 55-year-old Michael Charles Lombardo, of Dunnellon, Florida, in a tent about a mile from the trail off Mountain City Road.

WCSO said foul play is not suspected and that Lombardo's body is believed to have been in the tent for several days. His body has been sent to Roanoke for an autopsy.

This story was originally reported by WCYB in Bristol. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

KCSO: Man suspected in Harb's Market murder dies after shooting himself during standoff