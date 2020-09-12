Sheriff's Office: Cow stolen from Jefferson County farm

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said this is a growing problem and in several other East TN counties, entire herds of cows have been stolen.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tennessee — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a brown cow, (pictured below), after it was stolen from a farm on Tuesday.

JCSO advises farmers to check their herds at their earliest convenience and conduct a headcount.

The sheriff's office said this is a growing problem and in several other neighboring East TN counties, entire herds of cows have been stolen.