Sheriff's Office: Cow stolen from Jefferson County farm

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tennessee — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a brown cow, (pictured below), after it was stolen from a farm on Tuesday.
JCSO advises farmers to check their herds at their earliest convenience and conduct a headcount.
The sheriff's office said this is a growing problem and in several other neighboring East TN counties, entire herds of cows have been stolen.
JCSO encourages farmers to report any suspicious vehicles pulling into their area.