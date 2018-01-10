Knoxville — The Knoxville Civic Auditorium announced that Shinedown is coming to the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

The multi-platinum rock band released the first dates of their 2019 ATTENTION ATTENTION World Tour, featuring Papa Roach and Asking Alexandria.

Photo courtesy of the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum

The U.S. headlining shows kick off on Feb. 20 in Estero, Florida, with the tour coming to Knoxville on Feb. 23.

ATTENTION ATTENTION debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 chart, hitting No.1 on iTunes and Billboard’s Alternative, Top Rock and Hard Rock Albums Charts at the same time.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the venue box office, online at Ticketmaster or by calling 1(800)745-3000.

