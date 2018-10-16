Grainger County, Tenn. — Today was the last day to save the farm.

At the end of September, the land Shining Light Equestrian used for its therapy classes was sold to a new owner.

They were given until Oct. 19 to move off the land.

The organization began asking for donations and searching for a new place to go.

Thanks to the help of the horse community, they have a temporary home.

With 6 days to spare, they got a call from Horse Haven, which recommended the HM Dressage property.

They are continuing to look for a new permanent home.

