Grainger County, Tenn. — Today was the last day to save the farm.
At the end of September, the land Shining Light Equestrian used for its therapy classes was sold to a new owner.
They were given until Oct. 19 to move off the land.
The organization began asking for donations and searching for a new place to go.
Thanks to the help of the horse community, they have a temporary home.
With 6 days to spare, they got a call from Horse Haven, which recommended the HM Dressage property.
They are continuing to look for a new permanent home.
