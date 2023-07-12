KAUL getting ready to help students get back to school on the right foot with 'Shoes for School' 2023

The yearly event at Caswell Park is entering its 21st year, and there are several ways you can help students in East TN.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Area Urban League is hoping to help thousands of children get ready for school with its annual 'Shoes for School' event that provides children in need with shoes and school supplies.

The event will take place at Caswell Park in Knoxville on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers help provide much-needed back-to-school basics to kids that attend to ensure they can start the school year off right with new shoes and school supplies.

"These back-to-school basics give students stability and boost their self-esteem so that they can successfully start a new year in the classroom," KAUL said.

If you would like to help provide shoes through a monetary donation, click here.

This is the 21st anniversary of the event. Last year, roughly 6,000 people attended. Volunteers were able to give out more than 1,700 pairs of shoes to students along with roughly 3,000 school supply sets.

“A new pair of shoes and school supplies excite children and inspire them to be more confident and successful in the classroom. The Knoxville Area Urban League is proud to put smiles on the faces of deserving students for 20 years and counting,” Urban League President and CEO Phyllis Young Nichols said.

KAUL is partnering with other nonprofit agencies to identify and register children ages 5-12 who need the most assistance.

"The coordination and costs are great, but the satisfaction of seeing students’ smiling faces at the event and knowing that they will be more at ease with their peers is priceless," KAUL said.

People can also donate school supplies to help out. KAUL said people should call (865) 524-5511 to schedule large-scale dropoffs.

Here is a list of recommended school supply items to donate:

Sturdy backpacks for students in K-6 and middle schools

Jumbo glue sticks

Washable markers

Plastic pencil boxes

Pencil pouches

24-count crayons

Pencils

Low-order dry-erase markers

Erasers

Highlighters

Composition books

Notebooks

Black and red pens

Colored pencils

Handheld pencil sharpeners

Index cards

Pocket-sized hand sanitizers

Pocket folders

Subject dividers

Wite-Out pens

Drawing paper

Graph paper