Shoes for School gives vital supplies to more than 1,500 Knoxville children

Volunteers from across the area help make sure hundreds of students had what they needed to make the upcoming school year great.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Children across Knoxville had the chance to grab the supplies they needed to make the upcoming school year fun and successful while getting some new shoes too!

Hundreds of families showed up at the event in Caswell Park, hosted by the Knoxville Area Urban League. It kicked off Saturday afternoon, and more than 600 children received some new shoes. Officials said around 2,000 kids also picked up school supplies.

“Breaking down any financial barriers for parents helps students start their semester off right, and it’s all thanks to the community," said Phyllis Y. Nichols, president of the Knoxville Area Urban League.

New Direction Health Care Solutions also provided free COVID-19 vaccinations and education information to attendees, so children could go to school safe and healthy.

Participants also enjoyed some good food, played games and went home with free items from 27 sponsors. Church groups, businesses and non-profit organizations all showed up at the event.

“There’s something about a new pair of shoes and school supplies that make the start of the year more exciting,” Nichols said. “We’re always happy to spur that enthusiasm at this event year after year.”

Volunteers from organizations across Knoxville showed up to help distribute supplies and prepare items for the event. Anyone who showed up may have also seen familiar faces from WBIR, as several people from the newsroom went out to make sure kids had the supplies they needed for school!