KPD: One woman shot after shooting in Montgomery Village Area

The shooting happened Saturday evening around the 1400 block of Daylily Drive, officials said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman was shot during a shooting in the Montgomery Village area Saturday evening, Knoxville Police said.

At around 10:15 p.m., KPD responded to reports of shots fired around the 1400 block of Daylily Drive. After arriving on the scene, they found that the victim was reportedly taken to the UT Medical Center in their own car, officials said.

KPD then responded to UTMC, where they found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was in stable condition and her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, KPD said.