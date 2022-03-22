MCSO: Woman dead after a deputies shot her while attempting to serve warrant, TBI investigating

While entering the home, deputies noticed the suspect was brandishing an AR-15 style rifle, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman is dead after a deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office shot her multiple times while attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant.

Deputies were located at the 100 block of Dunn Road on Monday around 11:02 p.m. As they approached a home with the female suspect inside, they heard her speaking to another person, according to MCSO.

Deputies removed the person unrelated to the arrest warrant and began making entry into the home, MCSO said.

While entering the home, deputies noticed the suspect was brandishing an AR-15 style rifle. The suspect pointed the rifle at deputies. This action "forced deputies to respond with gunfire," according to MCSO.

After the shooting, the suspect closed the door to the residence. Deputies established a perimeter and the MCSO SWAT team and the Madisonville Police Department's Special Response Team were requested on scene, MCSO said.

Attempts to make contact with the suspect did not work. The SWAT team deployed a non-lethal chemical agent into the home in an attempt to get the suspect to comply with commands and surrender, according to MCSO.

🚨Shooting Investigation 🚨 On Monday, March 21st. 2022, at 11:02 PM Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriffs Office were... Posted by Sheriff Tommy Jones on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

At this point, the decision was made to enter the home. Upon entry, SWAT team members located the subject suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the doorway with the rifle still in her hands, MCSO said.

Aid was given to the suspect, however, she was pronounced dead on scene, MCSO said.

Per MCSO policy, the deputy involved in this shooting has been placed on administrative leave, according to MCSO.