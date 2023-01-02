KPD: Three shot during rap concert at Clinton Highway business

The concert was at My Canna Buds, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three people were shot at a business on Clinton Highway early Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to My Canna Buds at 4956 Clinton Highway at around 2:20 a.m., KPD said.

When law enforcement arrived, they located three gunshot victims who were transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to KPD.

The investigation has revealed that a rap concert was being held at My Canna Buds. An altercation happened during the concert and shots were fired, likely by several individuals, KPD said.

Multiple guns were recovered and numerous witnesses and possible suspects were taken into custody for further investigation, according to KPD.