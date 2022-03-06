KPD: 18-year-old dead after South Knoxville apartment shooting

It was reported that multiple suspects were seen running from the scene. However, no suspects were caught, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An 18-year-old male is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

The shooting occurred in the 4700 block of Joe Lewis Road in parking lot Q of Montgomery Village around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, according to KPD.

Upon officers arrival, a man was found in a car suffering from at least one gunshot. He was pronounced dead on the scene, KPD said.

It was reported that multiple suspects were seen running from the scene. Responding officers established a large perimeter and attempted K-9 tracks, but no suspects were located, KPD said.

The shooting is under investigation by KPD's Violent Crimes Unit and remains in the early stages, according to KPD.