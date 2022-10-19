MPD: Woman shot in the face early Wednesday morning

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A woman was shot in the face in Morristown early Wednesday morning, according to the Morristown Police Department.
Officers arrived at Wendy Street around 12:36 a.m. and found Tiffany Purkey with an apparent gunshot wound to her face, according to MPD.
The homeowner, Tiffany Brooks, was detained for further investigation, MPD said.
The MPD police report does state that Purkey and Brooks are acquaintances.
It is currently unclear who shot Purkey. The story is ongoing and we will update you as we learn more.