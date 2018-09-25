Mom and dad, get ready! One of the largest kids consignment sales in our region starts this week.

The Duck-Duck-Goose sale is set for Wednesday, Sept. 26 through Sept. 29 the Knoxville EXPO Center on Merchants Drive.

The goal of the event is to offer an opportunity for parents and shoppers to find gently used clothing, toys, furniture and more at great prices.

The sale is open daily. It runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday. Saturday's hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Everything is half off on Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit their website.

© 2018 WBIR