Thousands of shoppers braved long lines and heavy traffic near Turkey Creek to score the best Black Friday deals.

Just one day after Thanksgiving, it was beginning to feel a lot like Christmas as people lined up to begin their holiday shopping.

"We were looking for children’s clothes and then we saw this and I said ok, I need something for me," said Wanda O'Hara, who drove more than an hour from Athens to shop at JC Penny. "We have to make the most of it when we come to town."

Packed with clothes, toys, and everything in between, you could not go far without running into a sale sign or another shopper.

"The people that come out for Black Friday, they love to shop and we love to have them shop," said Michelle Austin, the General Manager at JC Penny. "We opened at two in the afternoon yesterday and we had a line all the way to the end of the parking lot. We were open all night and we will close tonight at 10."

The National Retail Federation says 116 million Americans plan to shop on Black Friday nationwide.

People like Brandon Watts and his family make it a tradition.

"Yes, every year. We come out every year," said Watts, who drove from Philadelphia. "The best deals are usually the ones worth the drive."

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Retail Crime Unit is also out in full force here at Turkey Creek. Just this week, they caught someone shoplifting more than $5,000 worth of stolen items.

