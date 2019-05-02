Illness is closing two East Tennessee school systems and a private school in Knoxville.

Christian Academy of Knoxville was closed Tuesday, Feb. 5 and will remain closed on Wednesday, Feb. 6, due to excessive absences for illness, according to the school's Facebook page.

The school will be cleaned and disinfected while the students are out, and they are asking parents to wash backpacks, jackets, etc.

On Tuesday, both Scott County Schools and the Oneida Special School District in Scott County announced they would be closed for the rest of the week, Feb. 6-8, also because of illness.

Officials at Scott County schools told 10News that 13 percent of students and 14 percent of teachers were out sick Tuesday morning, with more going home during the day.

Custodians will be cleaning and disinfecting the buildings while school is out.

The school official said they were seeing a lot of flu.

We checked with Knox County Schools because several parents reached out to us with concerns about sick students.

Spokesperson Carly Harrington told 10News that attendance on Monday was 91.80 percent and 91.00 percent on Tuesday. She said the majority of Knox County Schools had attendance rates about 90 percent.