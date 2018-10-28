South Knoxville — Local history buffs commemorated the 155th anniversary of the Siege of Knoxville by reliving the event.

Fort Dickerson in South Knoxville was one of 16 forts and battery positions surrounding Knoxville the Army built during the Civil War.

The Knoxville Civil War Roundtable brought history to life with campsites, battle reenactments and cannon firings.

Members of the 8th Tennessee Volunteer Infantry also retired American flags that are no longer in condition to be flown or displayed.

© 2018 WBIR