TBI issues Silver Alert for missing 71-year-old woman from Cumberland County last seen on June 30

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Sue Ellen Corley, 71, has a medical condition that could impair her ability to return safely without help.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing 71-year-old woman from Cumberland County on Tuesday.

They said Sue Ellen Corley has a medical condition that could impair her ability to return safely without help. She has brown hair with blue eyes and is around 5'2" tall and weighs around 200 pounds, according to the TBI.

They said she could be traveling in a brown 2014 Jeep Compass with a Tennessee license plate — S6584F.

She was last seen on June 30, according to a release from TBI.

Anyone with information about her location should reach out to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at 931-484-6176, or to the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.