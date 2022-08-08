x
TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Gatlinburg woman

The TBI said Claudene Whaley has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return home safely, saying she may be in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Credit: TBI
Claudene Whaley

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Gatlinburg Police Department are searching for a missing 76-year-old woman.

The TBI issued a Silver Alert Monday for Claudene Whaley, saying she has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return home safely without assistance.

According to the TBI, Whaley may be driving a 2007 white Toyota Highlander SUV with the Tennessee license plate EP1946. Authorities said she might be in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in the Gatlinburg Area.

Anyone who sees her or has information about her location should call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

