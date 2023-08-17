Silver Alert issued for 85-year-old woman with medical condition, reported missing from Morristown since June 22

The TBI said Omie 'Oma' Johnson has a medical condition that could impair her ability to return safely without help.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Thursday they issued a Silver Alert for a missing 85-year-old woman from Morristown who has a medical condition.

They said they issued it for Omie "Oma" Johnson, whose medical condition could impair her ability to return without help. They said she was last seen on June 22 in Morristown.

She is around 5'2" tall and weighs around 140 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her location should reach out to the Morristown Police Department at 423-585-2701 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.