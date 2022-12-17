TBI: Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old woman from Claiborne Co.

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Shirley Hall from New Tazewell Saturday night.
Hall is 5'7", with gray hair and hazel eyes. She may be traveling in a light blue 2000 Toyota Camry with a Tenn. tag, according to TBI.
She has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance, TBI said.
If you see Shirley or know where she may be, please call New Tazewell Police at 423-626-3000 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.