TBI: Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old woman from Claiborne Co.

Shirley Hall has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Shirley Hall from New Tazewell Saturday night.

Hall is 5'7", with gray hair and hazel eyes. She may be traveling in a light blue 2000 Toyota Camry with a Tenn. tag, according to TBI.

She has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance, TBI said.