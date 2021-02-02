Silver Alert issued for missing 86-year-old Knox County man

According to deputies, William Vance is missing from North Ruggles Ferry Pike in Knox County and was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert Monday in hopes of finding a missing 86-year-old man.

According to deputies, William Vance is missing from North Ruggles Ferry Pike in Knox County and was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday.

Deputies said he drove a beige 2012 Chevrolet Impala with a Tennessee tag 906 KFT to visit his family in New Market.

Deputies said Vance does not have a cell phone and may seem confused if approached. Anyone who sees him is asked to call (865) 215-2243.