Silver Alert issued for missing Knox County man, 71

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The TBI and Knox County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a 71-year-old Knox County man who was last seen Sunday.
The man is identified as James Edward Johnson. Authorities don't know which direction he may have gone.
He's described as having gray hair and blue eyes.
"He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance," according to the TBI.
Anyone with information is asked to call TBI at 800-TBI-FIND or the Knox County Sheriff's Office at 865-215-2243.