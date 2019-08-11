MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old North Carolina woman who was visiting Morristown.

Morristown Police said that Romena Gilliam was in town visiting family but left the Best Western hotel around 10 a.m. on Thursday to head home, but she never made it.

Gilliam's family said she is known to faint frequently and takes blood thinner.

Romena Gilliam

Submitted

Gilliam is a black female with brown hair and is 5’ 4” tall. She was last seen wearing a light blue jean jacket, blue jeans and tennis shoes. She drives a 2016 red Chevrolet Malibu.

If you've seen her, or have any information, you should call 423-585-2701.