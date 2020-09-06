Silver Alert issued for missing Morristown man last seen leaving VA hospital

Investigators said James Standifer was released from the VA hospital on Saturday and his family hasn't heard from since then.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Morristown Police Department has issued a silver alert for a 74-year-old man who hasn't been seen since Saturday night.

Standifer is a white male with gray hair and blue eyes. He is 5’ 11” tall and weighs approximately 209 pounds. He suffers from several health issues and does not appear to have any medication with him

He drives a 2011 black Dodge Dakota truck with license plate number 6V942 registered in Hamblen County.