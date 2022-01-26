Silver Alert issued for missing Sullivan County couple

"Both have a medical condition that may impair their ability to return safely without assistance," according to the TBI.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Silver Alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for Lana and James Jackson, who are missing from Sullivan County.

"Both have a medical condition that may impair their ability to return safely without assistance," according to the TBI.

75-year-old Lana Jackson and 81-year-old James Jackson may be traveling in a 2015 blue Ford Escape with a Tennessee Tag:1DP-8886.

Lana is described as a white female with blue eyes and brown hair, approximately 5'4 and 115lbs. James is described as a white male with blue eyes and brown hair, approximately 5'8 and 131lbs.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 423-279-7331 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.