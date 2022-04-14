Large sinkhole discovered in Knoxville

It is estimated that it will take 40 to 50 dump truck loads of dirt to fill the hole.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A sinkhole was discovered in Knoxville on Thursday morning.

The sinkhole occurred in front of a house in the 3300 block of Timberlake Drive, according to the Knox County Director of Engineering and Public Works Jim Snowden.

Knox County Engineering and Public Works is on the scene, as well as the Knoxville Utilities Board, according to the Director of Knox County Engineering and Public Works Jim Snowden.

Officials hope to stabilize the hole on Thursday and fill it in on Friday, Snowden said.

It is estimated that it will take 40 to 50 dump truck loads of dirt to fill the hole, according to Snowden.